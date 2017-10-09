Hopkins: Throws Watson Made Tonight Were “Special”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans couldn’t do enough to beat the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, as they fell 42-34 on Sunday Night Football.

But the rookie quarterback still managed to impress.

He tied an NFL record for first-year players with five touchdown passes, including throws of 48 and 34 yards, and posted a 94.8 ESPN QBR, the third time this season he’s cracked 88.0.

All for a guy whose arm strength was questioned relentlessly during the pre-draft process, and even after his first few NFL starts.

“The throws he made toward the end of the game were special throws,” said DeAndre Hopkins, who had four catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs led for most of the night, with an eight-yard pitch-and-catch from Alex Smith to Charcandrick West and three Harrison Butker field goals giving Kansas City an early 16-0 lead.

Coupled with potentially season-ending injuries to JJ Watt and Whitney Mercilus, things looked bleak in a hurry for the Texans.

But Watson and the Texans battled until, literally, the final horn.

Watson threw a 48 yard touchdown to Will Fuller V to make it 26-20 with 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

And after back-to-back touchdowns on the Chiefs next two possessions, Watson found Hopkins from 34 yards out (to make it 39-26) and from one yard out on the final play of the game.

Despite the loss, Hopkins — who entered Week 5 with 31 catches, most among wide receivers — said he was encouraged.