Texans Lose Watt, Mercilus, In Sunday Night Defeat To Chiefs

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Texans lost defensive end JJ Watt for the season and Whitney Mercilus indefinitely with a chest injury in a 42-34 shootout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

On the opening drive of the game for Kansas City, Watt, attempting to make a hit on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, had his knee buckle underneath him

The Texans announced after Watt left the stadium that he suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg. Several media outlets reported that Watt will require surgery ending his season.

The Chiefs would score on the next play of their opening drive which was a long methodical drive that took 8:05 seconds off the clock on 15 plays and ended with a 35 yard field goal by Harrison Butker giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs added a second field goal on their next drive as Butker connected from 42 yards out extending Kansas City’s lead to 6-0 with 11:23 left in the first half.

With 5:45 left in the half the Chiefs were the first team to reach the end zone as Alex Smith found Charcandrick West for the first of two touchdown catches, this one an

The Texans finally responded with a touchdown drive late in the second quarter using mostly a power running attack led by an angry 25 yard run by D’Onta Foreman to give the Texans a first down at the Kansas City 10-yard line.

On the Chiefs ensuing possession they marched down the field on seven play 75 yard drive and took the touchdown back on a four yard pass and catch from Alex Smith to Charcandrick West to put the Chiefs up 23-7 at half time.

The Texans made it interesting on the first play of the fourth quarter closing to within six as Watson found Fuller for the second time in the game, this time from 48 yards out to make the score 26-20.

After Kansas City added a D’Anthony Thomas touchdown to take a 32-20 lead, the next Texans possession was a three and out, and the ensuing punt ended with an 82 yard punt return for a touchdown by Tyreek Hill to put the game out of reach.

Watson finished the game 16-of-31 for 261 yards and 5 touchdown passes. DeAndre Hopkins had three touchdown grabs and Fuller caught two of the Watson TD throws.

The Texans (2-3) will host the winless Cleveland Browns (0-5) at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs (5-0) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

