UPDATE: J. J. Watt Out With A Knee Injury; Mercilus With Chest Injury

UPDATE: (8:02pm): J.J. Watt was ruled out with a Knee Injury.

NBC Showing JJ Watt leaving #Texans medical room on crutches to get into an ambulance to go for further testing. pic.twitter.com/mI6NaoI9NN — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) October 9, 2017

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt was helped off the field on Sunday Night after suffering what appeared to be a left knee injury early in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt fell to the ground after being blocked but not having any contact with the knee. He stayed on the ground for a while and then trainers helped him walk off and into the medical tent. Wat was soon taken off the field on a cart.

A few plays before Watt went down, linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the game with a chest injury. He has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.

This story is developing, check back here for updates.