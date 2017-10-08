GAMEDAY CENTRAL: CHIEFS 23 - TEXANS 7 | J.J. Watt & Whitney Mercilus OUT With Injuries During 1st Qtr | 5 REASONS THE TEXANS CAN BEAT THE CHIEFS | LISTEN LIVE

UPDATE: J. J. Watt Out With A Knee Injury; Mercilus With Chest Injury

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

UPDATE: (8:02pm): J.J. Watt was ruled out with a Knee Injury.

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt was helped off the field on Sunday Night after suffering what appeared to be a left knee injury early in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt fell to the ground after being blocked but not having any contact with the knee. He stayed on the ground for a while and then trainers helped him walk off and into the medical tent. Wat was soon taken off the field on a cart.

A few plays before Watt went down, linebacker Whitney Mercilus left the game with a chest injury. He has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.

This story is developing, check back here for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen