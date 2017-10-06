The Best Of Mad Radio 10-6

Today on Mad Radio: Jose Altuve shows he’s the MVP, a heated Deshaun Watson MVP discussion sets Seth off, unsung Astros heroes, five reasons the Texans can beat the Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins gets heated with one of our own, Wade Smith’s visit, looking ahead to the next three days of sports and more.

Is Deshaun Watson the most valuable player in the NFL four weeks into the season? One member of Mad Radio believes so, but this topic triggers anger from Seth Payne and an entertaining, heated debate ensues.

Mike and Seth discuss the exciting start to the Astros postseason run and Jose Altuve’ record-setting day. Plus, the lack of respect some members of the national media have had for the greatness of Altuve before yesterday.

The Texans have emerged on the national radar since Deshaun Watson took over as the starting quarterback, but how much more could the hype increase if the Texans beat the NFL’s only unbeaten team Sunday night at NRG? AFC contender?

Mike and Seth visit the exchange DeAndre Hopkins had with Matt Hammond yesterday in the Texans locker room about his struggles early in the season and recent emergence with Deshaun Watson taking over as the starting quarterback.

Mad Radio discusses the Astros Game 1 win, the obvious stars of the game and some player on the team, including Alex Bregman, who are taking their game to the next level.

Mike and Seth take you through the three biggest games of the weekend and the keys to each of them including the Texans HUGE Sunday night matchup with the Chiefs.

Five Reasons the Texans can beat the Chiefs Sunday night at NRG presented by Landry Locker of Mad Radio.

Mike Meltser compares Duane Brown’s holdout to Michael Jordan’s first departure from the Chicago Bulls, which leads to the crowning of the Worst Take Of The Week and the worst of all time.

Seth Payne discusses why people are wrong when it comes to defending Cam Newton.

Wade Smith joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to talk about Deshaun Watson’s impact and more, Travis Kelce’s multiple personalities and more.

In today’s edition of Landry Likes Landry Locker revisits Seth’s Deshaun Watson rant, some of the stuff he likes about the Astros and some food items you need to pick up.