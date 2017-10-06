The Best of Gallant at Night 10-6-17

On Gallant at Night, Paul give his reaction to the Astros 8-2 win against the Red Sox to lead the series 2-0

Paul feel like Jose Altuve is the most lovable athlete

On the Nightly News, Paul talks about Kevin McHale comments on James Harden not being a leader and more

Paul talk about all 3 of the Houston teams winning.

On The Late Night Snack Paul talks about a New Jersey man wo is facing criminal charges and has gotten his family a lifetime from a pee wee football league after allegedly putting a 16-year-old coach in a chokehold because he was frustrated that his son had been rotated out of the quarterback position.

The Last Call on Gallant at Night & I’ve Learned Something Today.