Keuchel Remains Undefeated In October

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros starter Dallas Keuchel continued his postseason success with a solid outing against the Red Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Entering Friday, he had a record of (2-0) with a 2.57 ERA in 14 playoff innings. He improved to (3-0) and lowered his ERA to 0.96 in October after going 5.2 innings allowing 2 hits and just 1 run.

Dallas had 7 strikeouts on the day. Of them, 3 came in a tough 2nd inning. Boston was able to drive in a run, but he limited the damage by finishing the frame with two punch outs and stranding runners on 1st and 2nd.

“It was just, they put some good at bats together and put him in some stressful situations right from the beginning,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said. “Him being able to control that inning is really the definition of the game, or the difference in the game, because if he gets out of control there, or the moment beats him, you know it’s a completely different game.”

After seeing 11 hitters in the first 2 innings, he would go on to retire 11 straight. In those first two frames, he used 49 pitches. Keuchel followed those up with three straight 3-up-3-down innings, allowing him to save his pitch count and stay in the game to finish with 96 total pitches.

“That was a little difficult. They had a good game plan early on,” Dallas said. “With the cutter and slider I was able to get some early strikes, get ahead in the count, attack them and kind of put them back on their heels. I was fortunate enough to make that adjustment early enough before it was too late.”