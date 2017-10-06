Houston Astros Take Game Two With Another Big Offensive Performance

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros offense again took center stage Friday afternoon as they beat the Boston RedSox 8-2.

In game one, the Astros tuned up the RedSox ace Chris Sale for seven earned runs, and eight overall. Friday was no different as the team scored eight total runs again.

While the win wasn’t the exact same script as Thursday’s game, it was a sequel that was just as good.

The Astros offense again greeted the RedSox with first inning run production. With two outs, Jose Altuve continued to stay hot with a single to left, and Carlos Correa who was held hitless during game one, hit a laser over the Landry’s Crawford Boxes, for an oh-so-familiar 2-0 start.

This time instead of leaving Chris Sale in a little to long like in game one, RedSox manager John Farrell made the call to the bullpen in the third inning after Drew Pomeranz allowed a leadoff home run to George Springer and a double to Alex Bregman. Carson Smith would immediately allow a single to Altuve. Smith would walk Correa and Evan Gattis to load the bases, he’d get Josh Reddick to line out to third with the infield in before giving way to David Price who would get the final two outs of the inning.

The Astros would have a tough time with Price in the game, a former Cy Young starter, of late has been coming out of the bullpen for the Red Sox.

Price would hold the Astros to one hit and one walk over his 2.2 innings pitched.

Once Price’s outing was over the Astros started picking on the rest of the Red Sox bullpen putting up four runs in the sixth inning. Correa during the sixth inning would again come up big for the Astros driving in two with a double, he finished the game with two hits and four RBI’s.

Dallas Keuchel followed Justin Verlander’s solid start with one of his own, tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball.

He would hand off to Chris Devenski to finish off the sixth and the bullpen would go the rest of the way only allowing a run in the ninth.