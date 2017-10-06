Hinch Announces ALDS Starters

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros Manager A.J. Hinch announced his starters for the next games of the American League Division Series in Boston.

“Peacock is going to start Game 3. Morton is going to start Game 4, if there is one,” Hinch said.

Brad Peacock began the season as a reliever and made 12 appearances. He left the bullpen after injuries took hold of the starting rotation. Since becoming a starter, he went (10-2) with a 3.22 ERA.

“Peacock is really good. He’s had an exceptional season as a starter. He’s filled a couple different role and he’s earned this start,” Hinch said. “His season speaks for itself which is why we would turn to him in Game 3.”

Charlie Morton has been in the rotation all year, however he did have a few stints on the disabled list. In his final return from the DL, he went (9-4) with a 3.34 ERA. Because Game 4 is not a certainty, he is possibly available for Game 3 thanks to Lance McCullers Jr. being a starting option.

“Whether Morton is available or not in Game 3, I guess we’ll find out.”