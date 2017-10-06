Greg Mancz Likely To Play on Sunday; Texans Sign Drummond To Practice Squad

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans utility offensive lineman Greg Mancz is likely to return to the Texans line-up on Sunday night when they host the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. He is officially listed as questionable.

Mancz missed last week’s 57-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans with an injured knee.

“Yeah, he should be good to go,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said at his Friday press conference when asked about Mancz’s Sunday status. He won’t start the game but he’ll probably be active.”

Mancz has been used in a variety of different roles including as the team’s starting center in 2016 as then rookie Nick Martin was out for the season with an ankle injury.

The Texans will also will be without guard Kyle Fuller who is out with a hamstring injury. Kevin Johnson is still recovering from an injured knee and remains out. New linebacker Ben Heeney, claimed off waivers earlier this week, is also out with a knee injury.

Starting left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo was limited at Friday’s practice with a knee injury.

#Texans injury report for Friday. Greg Mancz listed as Questionable. *O'Brien said he would likely be active. Won't start pic.twitter.com/TPMRNigAWv — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) October 6, 2017

On Friday the Texans also signed recently waived safety Kurtis Drummond to the practice squad and waived practice squad running back Dare Ogunbowale.

