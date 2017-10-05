With Dallas Keuchel Pitching Game Two, The Astros Have A Big Chance To Go Up 2-0

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros took care of business in game one against the Boston Red Sox, but they know game two is just as important their win on Thursday afternoon.

With a chance to go up 2-0 in a best of three, five-game series, the Astros will send 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to the mound.

“He’s been here before,” Carlos Correa said about Keuchel pitching in game two. “Pressure’s not going to get him and he’s going to go out there and do what he does best.”

Back in 2015, the Astros were a Wild Card team and in a one-game playoff against the New York Yankees, the bearded lefty tossed six innings without giving up a run, picking up the win and advancing to the next round.

Keuchel now back in the playoffs after the 2015 run, will be opposite another lefty Drew Pomeranz.

Pomeranz like Sale on Thursday will be making his first postseason start, while he did pitch with the Red Sox last year during their playoff run, it came out of the bullpen.

With another left-hander on the mound, the Astros could run the same batting order out for a second straight game.

On Thursday the Astros offense put up eight runs on 12 hits, seven of those runs charged to Sale, a lefty, which historically has given the team trouble. During the regular season, the Astros finished under .500 against lefties, going 21-23.

However, the Astros lineup on Thursday while it was heavy with Jose Altuve home runs, did sport production from seven of the nine batters.

If the Astros are able to take game two with Keuchel on the mound, they will be in excellent position to finish of the Red Sox, only needing one win in the next three games.