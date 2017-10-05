Verlander Cruises In Return To October

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Justin Verlander had faced the Red Sox one other time in his postseason career in the 2013 American League Championship Series. He suffered a loss after going 8 innings, striking out 10 and allowing just 1 run on 4 hits. Justin washed his hands clean of the tough luck earning a win in game one of the American League Division Series.

He needed 99 pitches to get through 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 3. In three of those innings, Verlander was able to face the minimum amount of hitters. His only trouble was in the second and fourth innings when he allowed a run in each.

“It was fastball control. I made some really good misses and then was kind of just missing,” Justin said. “Overall, a little rusty early on. I started getting a little better as the game went on, but the nerves, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in this game or how many postseason starts you have.”

The energy in the stadium was palpable and he was able to feed off of it. It started in his warm ups when he was greeted with an ovation from the crowd already in attendance. A galvanizing part of October that requires you to reel in your emotions.

“From the moment I walked out on the field it was just electric, honestly to the point where I was like, ‘okay, let’s just do what you’ve got to do,'” Verlander said.

In his 8 starts against the Red Sox since the 2013 ALCS, Justin has allowed them just 9 earned runs in 52 innings pitched.