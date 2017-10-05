The Best of The Triple Threat 10-5

Sean, Rich and Ted share their last minute predictions before the Astros/Red Sox playoff series begins.

UH Football Coach Major Applewhite joins the show to talk all things Cougar football before the team’s Saturday matchup vs SMU.

Sean, Rich and Ted react to the Sports Radio 610 story that Texans coach Bill O’Brien wanted Deshaun Watson to start after the first preseason game.

Rob Pizzola of Prediction Machine.com joins the show to share all his predictions for this weekend’s biggest games.

Stupid people doing stupid things. It’s All Due Respect.

Sean, Rich and Ted react to Cam Newton’s controversial comments towards a female reporter during a press conference.

The top 5 sports stories of the day.

More from The Triple Threat
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen