The Best Of Mad Radio 10-5

Today on Mad Radio: Previewing Astros Game 1 of the ALDS with Jon Paul Morosi and Evan Drellich, Texans and Chiefs with Mike Mayock, Travis Kelce’s multiple personalities, Screw Em, Cam Newton’s controversy, Deshaun Watson taking the reigns of the franchise and more.

Justin Verlander takes his 5-0 record to the mound tonight in Game 1 of the ALDS for the Astros and it’s a great time in the city of Houston. However, does discussing expectations kill the buzz?

Deshaun Watson is arguably the most important player on the Texans, but has he also become the face of the team?

Mad Radio discusses the recent criticism Cam Newton is getting for his interaction with a female reporter yesterday during his session with the media.

Mike Meltser and Seth Payne go through the Houston Chronicles reasons to hate the Red Sox to see if the hate is valid and put their own sprinkle on it.

Mad Radio discusses the struggles of J.D. Clowney on the edge and Travis Kelce’s surprising sound when he’s on the field as opposed to with the media.

Mike Mayock, who will be on the call for Texans-Chiefs Sunday night, joins Mad Radio to discuss his initial evaluation of Deshaun Watson and evaluation based on what he has seen and the Texans place in the AFC heading into their matchup with the Chiefs Sunday night.

Jon Paul Morosi of the MLB Network joins Mad Radio to preview Game 1 of the Astros ALDS Series with Houston, which he will be on the call for.

MadTakes 10-5: Kelce’s Multiple Personalities, Saban On Harvey And Sex With Robots

Paul Gallant joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to talk about the tasks in front of the Texans defense Sunday night at NRG when they face the unbeaten Chiefs and more.

Evan Drellich, who used to cover the Astros, but now covers the Red Sox for NBC and WEEI, joins Mad Radio to preview the ALDS.

Worst Take Of The Week Nominees 10/2 To 10/6: Seth overrated his age, Mike compares Duane Brown to MJ, Mike doesn’t understand betting and John McClain on Jim Bob Cooter.