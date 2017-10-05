The Astros Beat Up On Red Sox In Game One With 8-2 Win

Thursday evening fans thought they were going to be treated to pitching duel between two of the best starters in the American League, Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale and Houston Astros righty Justin Verlander.

Instead, the Astros broke out offensively and easily took down the Red Sox 8-2.

While Sale finished the season with 17 wins, a 2.90 era, the Astros treated him like any other pitcher they faced throughout the season.

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve started off the scoring launching back to back solo home runs in the first inning.

Sale did get into a little bit of a groove during the second and third inning only allowing two singles, but during the fourth inning, he’d get tagged for two more runs when the Astros regular season RBI leader, Marwin Gonzalez doubled home both Evan Gattis and Josh Reddick.

With Verlander pitching for the Astros four runs has been more than enough since he’s joined the team, but the offense wasn’t finished with Sale as they continued to play add-on.

Altuve with a home run already under his belt added another solo shot in the fifth inning giving the team a 5-2 lead.

Sale’s night would finally end in the sixth inning after allowing a leadoff double to Gattis and a walk to Reddick, the Red Sox ace was pulled in favor of right-handed fireballer Joe Kelly.

Even with the pull, the Red Sox fared no batter as Yuli Gurriel followed with a single to load the bases, and Brian McCann a better later drove two more Astros’ in.

With the game well in hand at 7-2, Altuve added to his two home run performance, launching a third solo home run seventh inning.

After trotting around the bases, the Astros short speedster rose to the top of the steps in the dugout and tipped his cap towards the fans as deafening MVP chants rained down on him.

The bullpen shut down the Red Sox the rest of the way, securing game one in favor of the Astros.