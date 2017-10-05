Hopkins: Thumb Was Healthy To Start The Season

By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610 By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins has looked like himself again the last two weeks for the Houston Texans, catching nearly everything thrown his way.

But whatever happened in the first two games, Hopkins said having an injured thumb during training camp wasn’t the issue.

“It was fine,” Hopkins said.

Now the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, Hopkins made a name for himself with his hands in his first three seasons.

His 2.3 percent drop rate over the span ranked better than most of his contemporaries, including Odell Beckham Jr. (2.8 percent), Julio Jones (2.8), Dez Bryant (3.6), Amari Cooper (4.9) and Demaryius Thomas (5.1) — despite consistent change at quarterback.

But in the first two weeks, Hopkins seemed to drop balls that he’d normally catch. Not come up with 50-50 balls the way he used to. All after missing most of training camp with a thumb injury.

Now, Hopkins seems back on track.

He leads the NFL in catches this season with 31, and ranks eighth in yards (with 311) and yards per game (77.8).

He also had the highest overall grade among wide receivers this week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Heading into this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Hopkins said he’s fully healthy, and that his thumb wasn’t an issue to start the season.

 

More from Matt Hammond
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen