Hopkins: Thumb Was Healthy To Start The Season

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins has looked like himself again the last two weeks for the Houston Texans, catching nearly everything thrown his way.

But whatever happened in the first two games, Hopkins said having an injured thumb during training camp wasn’t the issue.

“It was fine,” Hopkins said.

Now the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, Hopkins made a name for himself with his hands in his first three seasons.

His 2.3 percent drop rate over the span ranked better than most of his contemporaries, including Odell Beckham Jr. (2.8 percent), Julio Jones (2.8), Dez Bryant (3.6), Amari Cooper (4.9) and Demaryius Thomas (5.1) — despite consistent change at quarterback.

But in the first two weeks, Hopkins seemed to drop balls that he’d normally catch. Not come up with 50-50 balls the way he used to. All after missing most of training camp with a thumb injury.

Now, Hopkins seems back on track.

He leads the NFL in catches this season with 31, and ranks eighth in yards (with 311) and yards per game (77.8).

He also had the highest overall grade among wide receivers this week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Heading into this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Hopkins said he’s fully healthy, and that his thumb wasn’t an issue to start the season.