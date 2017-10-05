Fuller’s Contributions Key In Explosive Texans Offense

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Deshaun Watson was honored on Wednesday with AFC Offensive player of the week four after throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another in the dominating 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Two of those touchdown throws by Watson went to second year wideout Will Fuller who played in his first game of the 2017 on Sunday after injuring his collarbone during training camp causing him to miss the first three games of the season.

Fuller returned with a bang with his two touchdown catches and four overall catches for 35 yards in the win. While his explosive speed wasn’t in full-display on Sunday, his presence and ability to give the Texans a deep ball threat opposite sure handed star DeAndre Hopkins allows the Texans playbook to open up.

“I think that helps a lot,” Fuller said when asked if his speed helps the offense be a little more potent. “I guess it keeps the defense honest because a big play can happen any time of the game. It keeps the defense honest.”

Sean Ryan, the Texan’s quarterback coach said that Fuller is more than just a speedster that it is sometimes overlooked at how well Fuller runs his routes. Ryan thinks that his route running ability and knack for getting open is also beneficial to the overall offensive scheme.

“Will’s a good route runner,” Ryan said at his press conference on Wednesday. “He wins a lot of one-one-one matchups and people know that, they see it on film. So, they’ve got to deal with that. That takes a little attention off of everybody else, the guy in the slot, the tight ends, it certainly can take some attention off of Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), which helps us there. So, having him as the balance, the counterpart to Hop on the other side and the other guys in the slot and the tight end spots is huge.”

Before last Sunday, Fuller had never caught a ball in a game with new signal called Deshaun Watson. However, the two seemed in sync despite only working with him in limited practice reps over last two weeks.

“(Fuller’s) been able to do some drills behind the scenes,” head coach Bill O’Brien said on Monday.

“He wasn’t cleared to practice or anything, but he could run routes and Deshaun (Watson) would be there with him right here in the stadium after hours, so to speak, and throwing routes with him. So, it wasn’t like the first time that they had ever thrown,”

Fuller still has some room to get back to form, but he feels like he is on the right track to get to where he wants to be.

“No, I didn’t feel rusty at all. Like I said last week, I still got conditioning things I’ve got to take care of, but I felt good out there.”

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio