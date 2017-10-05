Altuve Makes History In Playoff Opener

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros second baseman Jose Altuve added to his MVP campaign with a three home run day in the first game of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox. All three were solo blasts and he finished 3-for-4. It was Jose’s first career three home run game

“I think one of the keys was Alex’s homer. I think he set the tone. The way he got to the dugout and he was really happy, real excited, and then I was like, ‘I want to hit one too,'” Altuve said.

Just five other players in the history of the American League have homered three times in a postseason game. Adrian Beltre, Adam Kennedy, George Brett, Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth twice. Altuve is also the first Astro in history to hit three homers in a postseason game.

“Obviously I was thinking that it feels really good. Another run, I was supporting my team, but on the personal side it’s kind of crazy. I’ve never hit three homers, so what happened today is new for me and I’m really happy that it happened in a playoff game,” Jose said.

He is also the 9th player all-time to hit three homers in a playoff game. The last players to do so were Pablo Sandoval in the 2012 World Series and Albert Pujols in the 2011 World Series. The only other Astros have a multi-homer game in the postseason are Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran.