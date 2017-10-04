Watson: “It’s In My DNA” To Stay Grounded Amid Success

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Deshaun Watson doesn’t have to do anything to stay grounded amid success.

Keeping a level head is just who he is.

“It’s in my DNA,” Watson said. “That’s how I was raised, so that’s all I know. Regardless of the success and failure you have, always stay level-headed, and just be the Deshaun Watson I’ve always been.”

It’s been wild ride for Watson so far in the NFL.

After taking over the starting job in the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson has led the Texans to a 2-1 record, with his only loss coming against the New England Patriots.

In two weeks, he and the offense have dropped 90 points on arguably two of the best defensive coordinators in the history of the sport, in Bill Belichick and Dick LeBeau, with Watson earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors along the way.

Heading into this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Watson said he’s going to keep doing what he always does: be himself.