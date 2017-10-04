UNT Sending ESPN & Michigan State Cease & Desist Over Use of “Mean Green”

By Josh Clark
DENTON (105.3 The Fan) – The University of North Texas is planning to send a cease and desist letter to ESPN and Michigan State University after the network used the school’s “Mean Green” nickname to promote the Spartans’ game against the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines.
UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying the letter was on the way.
“Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics, without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way.”
When contacted by USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Baker confirmed that North Texas’ licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to both ESPN and Michigan State.
Baker also pointed out to Wolken that this isn’t the first time Michigan State has borrowed “Mean Green” for a promotion.