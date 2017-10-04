UNT Sending ESPN & Michigan State Cease & Desist Over Use of “Mean Green”

By Josh Clark

DENTON (105.3 The Fan) – The University of North Texas is planning to send a cease and desist letter to ESPN and Michigan State University after the network used the school’s “Mean Green” nickname to promote the Spartans’ game against the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines.

Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way. https://t.co/7g69KeEm0T — Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017

UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying the letter was on the way.

“Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics, without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way.”

When contacted by USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Baker confirmed that North Texas’ licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to both ESPN and Michigan State.

Spartans showing off the new Mean Green Hyper Elite Disruption uniforms. pic.twitter.com/5QXdysbU1x — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 23, 2016

Baker also pointed out to Wolken that this isn’t the first time Michigan State has borrowed “Mean Green” for a promotion.