UNT Sending ESPN & Michigan State Cease & Desist Over Use of “Mean Green”

By Josh Clark 

DENTON (105.3 The Fan) – The University of North Texas is planning to send a cease and desist letter to ESPN and Michigan State University after the network used the school’s “Mean Green” nickname to promote the Spartans’ game against the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines.

UNT Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying the letter was on the way.

“Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics, without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way.”

When contacted by USA Today’s Dan Wolken, Baker confirmed that North Texas’ licensing attorneys would send a cease and desist letter to both ESPN and Michigan State.

Baker also pointed out to Wolken that this isn’t the first time Michigan State has borrowed “Mean Green” for a promotion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen