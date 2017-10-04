Texans IR Tyler Ervin; Sign Safety Cromartie

Filed Under: Houston Texans, Tyler Ervin

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans announced they placed running back Tyler Ervin on the injured reserve list on Wednesday.  In a subsequent move they signed safety Marcus Cromartie to the 53-man active roster.

Ervin left Sunday’s 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury and was ruled out for the season on Tuesday. Ervin was mostly used as a change of pace and pass-catching running back while also featuring as the prominent return man on kickoffs and punts.

Cromartie is in his fourth season in the NFL playing the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and playing in 21 games.  He was born in Mansfield, Texas.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen