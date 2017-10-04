Texans IR Tyler Ervin; Sign Safety Cromartie

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans announced they placed running back Tyler Ervin on the injured reserve list on Wednesday. In a subsequent move they signed safety Marcus Cromartie to the 53-man active roster.
Ervin left Sunday’s 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury and was ruled out for the season on Tuesday. Ervin was mostly used as a change of pace and pass-catching running back while also featuring as the prominent return man on kickoffs and punts.
Cromartie is in his fourth season in the NFL playing the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and playing in 21 games. He was born in Mansfield, Texas.