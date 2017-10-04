JJ Watt Wants To Temper Excitement In Texans Before Chiefs Game

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans defensive end JJ Watt is thrilled his team finally has an offense that makes it possible to win games without the defense needing to pitch a shutout.

With Deshaun Watson under center, the Texans have been putting up points at an unprecedented clip in the Bill O’Brien era. The Texans, with the help of some defensive touchdowns, have scored 90 points total in their last two games and hope to continue that offensive explosion against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

“It’s obviously extremely exciting, the key to the game is scoring more points than the other team and holding them to less than you score. So, the more that they score, the easier it is for us and you get some plays off and you get to take a break, have a sip of Gatorade on the sideline and just watch,” Watt said at his press conference on Wednesday. “It makes it fun (and) it’s exciting. Yeah, obviously, we hope we get to continue that and the defense does our part giving the ball back so they can score even more.”

While Watt is excited for the Texans’ offense play as of late and the development of Deshaun Watson he also knows there is a lot more work ahead especially with the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team coming to NRG Stadium.

“I mean, we’re 2-2. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. It’s not like we’re the ones that are 4-0, so we’ve got to be a little bit tempered with that,” Watt said when asked about the excitement surrounding the team lately. “Obviously a big game coming up on Sunday against a team who is undefeated in our conference, so, yeah, it’s a really big game. Hopefully we can have the same type of performance we had last week and yeah, it’s exciting, but we also need to make sure that we stay on the ground here.”

The Texans and Chiefs have matched up on several occasions over the last few seasons, including an embarrassing home performance in the playoffs two seasons ago. In 2017, the Chiefs have a dominating win over the defending champion New England Patriots, which included the debut performance of new star running back Kareem Hunt who leads in the league in rushing with 502 yards. The weapons of the Chiefs are a concern for the Watt and the rest of the Texans defense.

“They have, obviously, multiple ways they can hurt you,” Watt said. “Alex Smith is good with his legs. The way Kareem Hunt’s been playing this year is obviously phenomenal. So, we just have to be sound in our assignments, be sound in what we do and play full-team defense, everybody doing their job, rallying to the ball.”

