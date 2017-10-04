Greg Mancz Back At Practice Wednesday; Cromartie Joins Texans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans guard Greg Mancz has spent the last week on the shelf as he’s been dealing with a knee injury. Mancz returned to the practice field on Wednesday, but it isn’t clear yet if he will return to the team for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mancz was a limited participant in practice along with fellow guard Xavier Su’a-Filo who is also dealing with a knee injury.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien won’t know on Mancz’s game status until later in the week, but is encouraged by his progress.

“I think (Mancz) would have a shot to play,” O’Brien said. “I’ll probably know better about that on Friday after Thursday’s practice. We’ll be in full pads tomorrow so I’ll know better about that. But he looked like he would have a shot to play.”

Wednesday also saw safety Marcus Cromartie join the Texans secondary after running back Tyler Ervin was placed on injured reserve.

O’Brien praised Cromartie’s ability to play special teams and the front office’s ability to bring in solid players at this stage of the season

“I thought Rick (Smith) and his crew, Jimmy Raye (III), they did a good job of bringing some guys in. They do it every week,” O’Brien said. “We brought Marcus Cromartie in and he’s a really good special teams player and a safety and brings good speed and good toughness to our team. Looking forward to seeing what he can do to help us.”

The remainder of the Texans injury report is below. Missing practice with a hamstring injury was reserve guard Kyle Fuller and still out is cornerback Kevin Johnson with a sprained knee.

#Texans injury report for Wednesday. G Kyle Fuller did not practice (hamstring) Kevin Johnson still out with his knee injury pic.twitter.com/acrMaQWKSQ — Alex Del Barrio (@alexdelbarrio) October 4, 2017

