Former Texans QBs Discuss “Working” With Former Center Chris Myers

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have finally found their franchise quarterback but over the years have had their fair share of signal callers. A few of them met up on Twitter to discuss the finer points of touching a man’s rump to start a play.

And sweaty ass. No bueno https://t.co/MpQ9xmYvSv — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 4, 2017

Leinart was slated to take over after Matt Schaub’s foot injury. He, however, broke his collarbone in his first start with the Texans.

Wet=death — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 4, 2017

Orlovsky spent two years as a backup for the Texans but he never took attempted a pass in 2009 or 2010.

During the conversation about the quarterback-center exchange, the lone Pro Bowl center in Texans history came up. None other than Chris Myers became a topic of conversation among the ex-Texans.

Joining the conversation next was a passer who had two tours with the Texans.

100% perfection! Other than the fact that you have to below parallel to get under there.. — T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) October 4, 2017

Yates is the team’s eighth all-time leading passer. He deemed the posterior of Myers immaculate, though hard to reach.

Orlovsky finished the exchange with the ugly side of Myers’ perfected hindquarters.

Chronic knee issues bc of it.. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 4, 2017

