Former Texans QBs Discuss “Working” With Former Center Chris Myers

By Cody Stoots
Filed Under: Chris Myers, Houston Texans, quarterbacks

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans have finally found their franchise quarterback but over the years have had their fair share of signal callers. A few of them met up on Twitter to discuss the finer points of touching a man’s rump to start a play.

Leinart was slated to take over after Matt Schaub’s foot injury. He, however, broke his collarbone in his first start with the Texans.

Orlovsky spent two years as a backup for the Texans but he never took attempted a pass in 2009 or 2010.

During the conversation about the quarterback-center exchange, the lone Pro Bowl center in Texans history came up. None other than Chris Myers became a topic of conversation among the ex-Texans.

Joining the conversation next was a passer who had two tours with the Texans.

Yates is the team’s eighth all-time leading passer. He deemed the posterior of Myers immaculate, though hard to reach.

Orlovsky finished the exchange with the ugly side of Myers’ perfected hindquarters.

Follow Stoots on Twitter – @Cody_Stoots

More from Cody Stoots
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen