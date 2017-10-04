Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following his performance in the team’s 57-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Watson completed 25-of-34 passes in his third career NFL start throwing four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 24 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Watson is the only rookie in NFL history with seven-or-more pass touchdowns and two-or-more rushing touchdowns in his team’s first four games of a season and joins Panthers QB Cam Newton as the only rookies in NFL history with nine total touchdowns through the team’s first four games of the season.

Watson is the 39th Texans player to earn player of the week honors and the first to do so since Shane Lechler won Special Teams player of the week in week eight of last season. Watson is the first offensive player to win player of the week for the Texans since DeAndre Hopkins did it in week 6 of the 2015 season.