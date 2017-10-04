Clowney: I’ll Be Ready For More Zone Read Option Vs. Chiefs

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Jadeveon Clowney has studied the film of Marcus Mariota’s zone-read option touchdown run last week against the Tennessee Titans, where the Houston Texans former No. 1 overall pick got beat in the alley.
He’s confident it won’t happen again.
“I know exactly what happened,” Clowney said. “I had the quarterback. I thought he gave the ball up. I was getting ready to make play on the running back, on the dive. He pulled it at the last second and got around the corner.
“Guy’s actually pretty fast. I usually catch up with most of the quarterbacks in this league when they do that play. I was thinking i was gonna catch him at the end. Then I was like, alright, this man’s pretty fast.
“But I’ve gotta do my job. We’ve all got a job to do. That was my job on that play. So this week, I’ve gotta be ready for it again, when Alex Smith does the same thing in the red zone.”
Clowney, who had a breakout season in 2016, has struggled at times playing outside linebacker, where he’s spent most of this year.
The play seemed to fuel arguments from fans on social media that Clowney should go back to playing defensive end.
Clowney said he’s comfortable with whatever he’s asked to do.
“I’ll be alright,” Clowney said. “So long as I’m healthy, I’ll be alright. The defense isn’t a big thing to me, playing on the edge isn’t a big thing to me, being on the inside isn’t a big thing to me. So long as I feel good, I’ll be alright.”