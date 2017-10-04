Clowney: I’ll Be Ready For More Zone Read Option Vs. Chiefs

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Jadeveon Clowney has studied the film of Marcus Mariota’s zone-read option touchdown run last week against the Tennessee Titans, where the Houston Texans former No. 1 overall pick got beat in the alley.

He’s confident it won’t happen again.

“I know exactly what happened,” Clowney said. “I had the quarterback. I thought he gave the ball up. I was getting ready to make play on the running back, on the dive. He pulled it at the last second and got around the corner.

“Guy’s actually pretty fast. I usually catch up with most of the quarterbacks in this league when they do that play. I was thinking i was gonna catch him at the end. Then I was like, alright, this man’s pretty fast.

“But I’ve gotta do my job. We’ve all got a job to do. That was my job on that play. So this week, I’ve gotta be ready for it again, when Alex Smith does the same thing in the red zone.”