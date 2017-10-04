5 Most Remote Beaches In America

By Randy Yagi

Whether it’s a quick getaway or an extended stay, there’s nothing like getting away from it all to clear one’s mind and reenergize. For some travelers, it might be a comfortable stay in a secluded cabin with a cozy fireplace while others might prefer a seldom visited beachside destination. Although the air might seem noticeably cooler and it’s certain to be windier than it is calm in most parts of the country, a visit to a remote beach might just be the perfect remedy to ease the daily stresses of life. Here are a few beach hideaways to consider exploring this fall and beyond.

Cape Alava

Olympic National Park

(360) 565-3130

www.nps.gov/olym

Located on the westernmost point of the continental U.S., Cape Alava is the magical setting for one of the most secluded beaches within Olympic National Park. Accessible via a 6.2-mile trek or the more time consuming 9.4-mile loop trail from Lake Ozette, Cape Alva clearly offers some of the most dramatic settings of the Pacific Northwest and campsites are available right on the beach. In the offseason, permits can be obtained through the Wilderness Information Center (WIC) in Port Angeles and reservations are required from May 1 to September 30. Also along the Ozette Loop is another notable spot for camping is Sand Point although onsite campfires are prohibited.

Related: Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don’t Like Big Cities

Dry Tortugas National Park

Key West, FL 33041

(305) 242-7700

www.nps.gov/drto

The last and the westernmost collection of islands that comprise the Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas is among the least visited of America’s national parks. Situated upon the Gulf of Mexico approximately 70 miles west of Key West, the second largest of this seven-island national park known as Garden Island, can only be reached by plane or boat, with ferry service on board the Yankee Freedom III available year round. Universally acclaimed for its crystal blue waters, isolated beaches and abundant wildlife, the centerpiece of this island is a 19th century fortress known as Fort Jefferson that’s to be the largest brick masonry structure in the Americas. A trip onboard the ferry takes approximately 2 hours 15 minutes and eight primitive campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.