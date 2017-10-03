The Best Of Mad Radio 10-3

Mike and Seth react to Kansas City’s Monday Night Football win and unbeaten record. Mike loves that the Texans are the underdog Sunday night and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Deshaun Watson is the toast of Houston and the national pundits and hot-takers are taking notice and taking it to another level.

Mike and Seth react to the state of the AFC 1/4 into the season. Plus, it has been said many times, but is this the beginning of the decline of the Patriots?

Mad Radio takes an in-depth look at the spurt that won the Texans the game Sunday against Tennessee through the voice of Marc Vandermeer and analysis of Seth Payne after watching the tape.

Mad Radio goes through the most awkward post-game audio from around the world of football in another edition of Train Wreck Tuesday. This week features Chuck Pagano, Ed Orgeron, Ben McAdoo, again. Plus, Richard Sherman, who thinks he’s smarter than he is.

The Deshaun Watson Anthem by our own Jose Figuarolla aka Edward.

Mad Radio discusses if there’s a place for Duane Brown on the team when, if, he returns and how his teammates should feel about him if he does return. Plus, the guys discuss athlete shoutouts in rap songs following producer Edward’s latest Deshaun Watson song.