The Best Of Gallant At Night 10-3

Paul revels in the Texans’ record-breaking 57-14 win vs the Titans.

Paul thinks the expectations for the Texans this season have shifted dramatically following the dominating Titans win.

In the Nightly News: The new look Rockets take the court in preseason action, Texans injury updates and more.

Paul isn’t impressed with the Red Sox coming into their playoff series vs the Astros.

Paul recaps all the NFL week 4 madness.

Paul has an embarrassing moment with Deandre Hopkins and more in the Last Call/I Learned Something.

