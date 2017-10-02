Titans Give Props; Vow To ‘Forget’ Sunday

by: Fred Davis (@TheFreddyD)

The Flip Side with The Freddy D

Welcome to Fred Davis’ Roundup – from the Visiting Team’s Perspective…

It was a hell of a day to be a Texans – and Titans fan – on Sunday.

Adoree’ Jackson might be my new favorite player after quoting the movie ‘Friday’ in his postgame interview. More on that later… Thus why I’ll splice it into today’s Titans breakdown…

The AFC South gets enough scrutiny for being one of the least competitive divisions in the NFL, however Sunday was a chance for the two best teams in the division to demonstrate why it might not be as bad as we think.

Daaaaaaaaaaaaaamn.

That did not happen.

The Titans are probably not as bad they looked on Sunday but in a league that swings wildly week to week, the Titans were Texan-ish in the way they squandered their opportunity to separate themselves as a legit playoff team and potential division winner. This Sunday was the day they were supposed to show to themselves and the rest of the NFL that the Chic pick to unseat the Texans from the AFC South was primed to arrive.

Instead, both the bike and division still look like they belong to the Texans.

As enjoyable as it was for Texans fans to watch the Titans unravel and maintain their position at the moment as a division contender wannabe, it was equally uncomfortable to ask random angry Titans “What in the Hell Happened today?” in the locker-room directly after the 57-14 Shellacking.

The mood was depressed and the faces on nearly every Titan was pure disbelief after being dismantled so effortlessly for 60 minutes, but the message for every Titan remained unanimous – move on to next week.

“Take nothing away from what they did,” said wide receiver Rashid Matthews, “they played a good game all-around, all three phases, but offensively, we have to get on the same page and make the plays that are out there to be made. In my eyes, they’re not stopping us, we’re just stopping ourselves.”

Matthews, who finished with 49 yards on three catches, had a very Zen-like take on what his teammates need to do moving forward.

“Forget as quickly as you can about this one, but remember it. That’s it.”

Derrick Henry, the second-year running back who came in to the game averaging over five yards a carry, offered little analysis other than the obvious when asked about his game and what went wrong.

“My game?” he asked incredulously as if I hadn’t seen his six-carry, seven-yard clunker, zipping up his bag and giving zero indication that he wanted anything to do with discussing the game.

“It just didn’t do go our way today,” he said, “tough loss.”

“We just didn’t get going, they started faster on offense and played good defense. We have to start faster.”

He did share what Coach Mike Mularkey preached after the beatdown – “We have to put this loss behind us and move on to Miami next week.”

Talk about messing with a man’s emotions.

Delanie Walker, who led the Titans with 51 yards receiving on three catches as well, was even less verbose than Henry about the loss while tinkering with his phone.

“It was a tough game,” Walker started off with before adding, “they just played better than us, basically.”

Despite the somber mood from the equipment guys on up, Walker explained, it’s still only one game.

“This loss doesn’t define us, we just got to get ready for next week, this is just where it’s at at the moment.”

Walker, who also said earlier in the week that NRG wasn’t that tough of a place to play, remained deadpan when commenting on the crowd Sunday. “They were awesome.”

I think that was sarcasm.

And then….. There was Adoree’.

The Titans Rookie cornerback battled with Deandre Hopkins most of the afternoon to no avail as Hopkins had his best day of the season with 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. “Credit to them, they came out and played well today,” said Jackson, who finished with five tackles and a pass defense.

He was also complimentary of Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Any team that has a guy that can run the ball and throw the ball, that can be deadly in both phases of the game, you have to be on your Ps and Qs, you have to be alert for all the things that they can do,” Jackson said, “Having him back there, he did a great job of keeping the play alive, keeping the play going.”

Despite all the obvious “they played better” soundbites or the fact that Matt Cassel looked like Tom Hanks in Cast Away, nothing stood out more in the Titans Locker Room than Jackson’s motivation for moving on to next week.

“I always think of the movie ‘Friday’, you win some, you lose some, but you live to fight another day.”

And you know this, Man.

