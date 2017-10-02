GAMEDAY CENTRAL: TITANS 14 - TEXANS 57 | DESHAUN WATSON LEADS TEXANS TO 57-14 WIN | 5 REASON TEXANS WILL WIN | LISTEN LIVE

The Mad Radio Morning After Week 4 Vs Tennessee [AUDIO]

By Landry Locker
Filed Under: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, MaD Radio

Landry Locker of Mad Radio guides you through the best sound from the airwaves, the locker room and the podium the morning after the Texans game. This week Mike and Seth discuss the surprising simplicity of Deshaun Watson and shocking statistics, Bob McNair can’t be serious, Andre Ware revives Vandy’s regretful line, Clowney on Watson’s talent and Watson doesn’t bite the hook.

This week’s audio (which you can hear below):

  • Seth on the simplicity of Watson
  • Unreal statistical data on the win and Seth’s reaction
  • Bob McNair can’t be serious
  • Clowney sees something special in Watson
  • Deshaun Watson doesn’t bite the trollish hook of a member of the media

Week 4: The Mad Radio Morning After Vs Tennessee

More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen