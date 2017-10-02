The Best of The Triple Threat 10-02-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted react for two segments to the Texans blowout win over the Titans, and the great game by rookie Deshaun Watson.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss what Duane Brown and Brian Cushing were thinking from home while watching the Texans win.

Sean asks the question: Do the Texans need an athletic quarterback like Colin Kaepernick or RG3 as their backup? That way if Deshaun Watson gets hurt they can keep running this style of creative offense.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about how the Texans will matchup with the Chiefs this week. Specifically how the outside defenders like Jadeveon Clowney will set the edge and handle the confusing looks and speedy weapons the Andy Reid offense uses.