Watson Leads Texans To Dominating 57-14 Win Over Titans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson dazzled the Houston fans and the Tennessee Titans defense on Sunday with five total touchdowns in a dominating 57-14 victory at NRG Stadium. The 57 points set a new franchise record for points in a game and is the highest single team point total in an NFL game since December 9, 2012 when Seattle beat Arizona 58-0.

Watson threw for four scores and rushed for another in the win, his most impressive in his short career in the NFL. The Texans (2-2) even their record with the loss for the Titans (2-2) doing the same. Watson finished the game with 25 completions on 34 attempts for 283 yards.

Watson led the Texans on a four play 43-yard drive capped off by Lamar Miller’s first rushing touchdown of the year to give the Texans a 7-0 lead.The Texans got on the board early in the first quarter. Andre Hal picked off Titans QB Marcus Mariota on the third play from scrimmage to start the first Houston drive from Tennessee’s 43 yard line.

On the next Houston possession, Watson continued to show a command of the offense instinctively finishing Miller for a 32-yard catch and run in the flats to the nine yard line. Two plays later Watson found DeAndre Hopkins for his first of four TD throws.

Watson added a 16 yard touchdown throw to the returning Will Fuller on the next possession to push the lead to 21-0.

Houston led 30-14 at the half when Watson scored with a one-yard touchdown run for his second rushing touchdown of the season with 1:19 left in the half.

The Texans defense pitched a shutout in the second half and rookie linebacker Dylan Cole scored a touchdown on an interception, the first ever by a Houston defensive player.

Andre Hal finished with two interceptions on the game as the Texans defense allowed just 195 yards of Titans offense and forced five turnovers.

The Texans return to NRG Stadium next Sunday for a match-up with the AFC West leading Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio