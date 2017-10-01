McNair Praises Watson And Texans After Blowout Win Over Titans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans owner Bob McNair has been hoping for a quarterback for his team since bringing a franchise back to Houston in 2002. With five total touchdowns by rookie sensation Deshaun Watson in the Texans’ 57-14 domination over division rival Tennessee, it appears he finally has found him.

Watson threw for four touchdown passes and ran for another in just his third NFL start and his ability to create and find open receivers by keeping plays alive has impressed the owner of the club.

“Watson keeps the chains moving,” McNair said of his star signal caller. “He just has a great ability to do that and to get away as the pressure builds. He has a sense that they are closing in on him and that’s when he spins out. He made some of those throws running to his left and throwing down the field. Very accurate. It was just a terrific performance.”

No Texans team had ever scored more than 45 points prior to Sunday, the Texans blew past the old record and did against the division rival who many expected to dethrone the Texans this season.

“Tennessee has a good ball club. You just don’t expect to beat a good ball club by that kind of margin. It’s just kind of shocking,” McNair added.

Watson was starting his third game, but playing in his fourth. Watson started the season on the bench as Tom Savage’s back-up, but entered the season opener at the start of the second half surprising many.

McNair, who is usually involved in the team’s draft process and likely approved the trade that allowed for the Texans to trade two first round picks for the right to take Watson 12th overall, had no issues with the team waiting for Watson to earn his spot during training camp.

“I think (Head) Coach (Bill O’Brien) did the right thing,” McNair said when asked if he wished Watson was the starter during training camp. “In preseason, (Savage and Watson) both played well, and (Tom) Savage deserved a shot and he got it. And (Deshaun) Watson was patient and waited, and he got his opportunity, and he took advantage of it and showed what he can do. It’s great. We’re in a good position, and we can go forward from here.”

The Texans have a combined 90 points in the last two games, even with some of those points coming on a defensive touchdown, the Texans led by Watson are doing things McNair has not seen since owning the franchise.

The 57 points on Sunday obliterated a franchise record for points in a game for the Texans and the four touchdown passes is a rarity for Texans QBs having only happened just six previous times in the 15 year history of the franchise.

“It’s just unbelievable. The performance of our quarterback – he just keeps getting better each game,” McNair said. “The whole team played so well. We had four interceptions on defense. It was just a great effort. I think we’ve got a little offense now.”

