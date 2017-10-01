GAMEDAY CENTRAL: TITANS 14 - TEXANS 57 | DESHAUN WATSON LEADS TEXANS TO 57-14 WIN | 5 REASON TEXANS WILL WIN | LISTEN LIVE

McKinney: Watson Makes Plays “Like A Good Player In High School”

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — How else do you say it?

In the Houston Texans 57-14 dismantling of the Tennessee Titans, Deshaun Watson was simply electric: 283 yards, four touchdowns, 25 of 34 passing and 24 yards and a touchdown rushing.

Or to put it this way, it’s like he’s on another level. Literally.

“He’s a freak,” linebacker Benardrick McKinney said. “He’s unbelievable, man. The plays he makes, it’s almost like a good player in high school. Running around, making plays like that.”

McKinney, who’s emerged as a team leader in the wake of Brian Cushing’s suspension, was at the heart of a defense that also had a signature moment today, allowing only 14 points, forcing five turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown to the prohibitive favorites to win the AFC South heading into the season.

But this much is clear: Watson made some believers today.

“He’s an unbelievable quarterback,” McKinney said. “I love to see him play.”

