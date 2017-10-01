Astros Get Back To Back Afternoon Games To Start The Playoffs

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The start time for the Houston Astros first two, home games in A.L. Divisional Series against the Boston RedSox have been announced.

The Astros kick off the playoffs on Thursday and Friday with back to back afternoon games.

First pitch Thursday will be at 3:08 P.M. and Friday at 1:08 P.M., both games will be on FOX Sports 1.

The RedSox are scheduled to throw Chris Sale for game one, but the Astros have not yet announced if Justin Verlander or Dallas Keuchel will get the start on Thursday.

The series will pick back up on Sunday in Boston for game three and if needed, game four will be Monday. If a game five is needed, that will be back in Houston on Wednesday, but no times have been announced for any of these games.

Friday, October 13th game one of the A.L. Championship Series will start, and if the Astros advance past the RedSox, they will play either the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees or the Cleveland Indians.