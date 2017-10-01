After Blowout Victory, O’Brien Focusing On Chiefs

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) Sunday’s 57 – 14 Texans win was the biggest blowout victory of the Bill O’Brien era. Houston came into a game with a plan: starting fast, and finishing strong.

“We talked all week about trying to finish,” said Bill O’Brien of the game. “Start the game off fast. We didn’t start fast against New England and we certainly didn’t finish well. If we could finish well and get off to a good start we’d have a good shot. So that’s what we really honed in on this week.”

Clearly it worked.

Things will not get any easier for Houston though. Next week, they host the Chiefs in Sunday night football action. Kansas City is 3-0 heading into tomorrow night’s Monday Night Football date with Washington. And even though he was happy with his team’s performance, Bill O’Brien wants his team to shift their focus to the Chiefs immediately.

“Next week’s another huge challenge,” said O’Brien on Sunday. “I’m just saying, ‘Watch this tape, great game guys, get all the pats on the back, great, but then we have Kansas City.’ Kansas City is one of the best teams in football. So, we have a big week ahead of us here. We can’t wait. We have to get to work against those guys on Wednesday.”

O’Brien echoed those sentiments at his press conference today.

“There were some things that we need to clean up,” said O’Brien. “And we need to get going on that and clean those things up and have a really good week of practice because Kansas City’s one of the best teams in football.”

“It’s going to be tough,” continued O’Brien. “They have a lot of weapons on offense, a lot of explosive players on defense and a very good special teams unit. A lot of speed. The quarterback’s [Alex Smith] playing at a high level, they’ve got a great head coach in Andy Reid. I talked about Bob Sutton, great defensive coordinator. It’s going to be a week of great preparation and then we need to go out there and we need to have a great crowd behind us like we did on Sunday and we need to play well so that crowd stays behind us. But it’s a big challenge. They’re a very, very good team.”

I asked O’Brien a few questions about the Chiefs at his press conference today. First, about preparing Kansas City’s speed, most notably wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Kareem Hunt:

“Very difficult to simulate that in practice,” said O’Brien. “But we have to have a great week of practice, a fast practice where guys are really understanding what Kansas City does so they can give everybody a good look. That’s going to be a big part of this week.”

I asked if going up against a mobile quarterback like Marcus Mariota and tight end like Delanie Walker help the Texans against Kansas City’s Alex Smith and Travis Kelce.

“Yeah, I think there’s some carryover based on what the scout team is giving you as a look,” answered O’Brien. “The scheme might be a little different but the fact that you’re going against a quarterback that can run and is not just a passer and you’ve already played against a guy like that. Again, you see one like that every day in practice. I think all those things can help but in the end, it’s all about basically doing your job relative to what Kansas City’s scheme is and what your scheme is. You have to play really disciplined football. That’s things on both sides of the ball that we need to clean up. There was a little bit of some things, whether it was a false start in the red area on offense or maybe not setting the edge correctly on defense, we have to clean those up because Kansas City will burn you on those.”

And then, I asked O’Brien about Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, and why he’s been able to be so successful offensively over the past 2 decades.

“Very smart guy. Great guy. Obviously a very good demeanor for a head coach. He’s very calm, thinks about the game, loves the NFL and he’s an excellent play caller and game planner. Whatever you’re seeing on tape, you may see some of that, but you better be ready for something new that you haven’t seen and you better put your time in to prepare for him because he’s one of the best.”

The Texans had today off from practice before getting back to work on Wednesday.

