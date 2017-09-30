Outdoor Show: Sat Sept 30

By Leslie T Travis
Captain Mickey and Captain Bennie get calls from the pros about fishing. Plus info on dredging and cleaning small private canals.

Join Sports Radio 610’s Captain Mickey Eastman, Captain James Plaag of Silver King Adventures and Captain Jim Leavelle of Baffin Adventures will have you in stitches as they share their hunting and fishing experiences from the last 30 years at the Outdoor Dinner October 12. Get your tickets now!

