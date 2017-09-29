The Best of Gallant At Night 9-29

Paul wonders if Bill O’Brien’s Texans offense can buck tradition and get an early jump on the Titans Sunday.

In the Nightly News: Russell Westbrook gets paid a lot and a caller voices concerns about the Texans O-line.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ win over the Red Sox to reach win #100 for the season.

After the Bears’ dismal performance vs the Packers Thursday night, Paul thinks we should be grateful for Bill O’Brien’s quick trigger finger concerning the Texans quarterback situation.

In the Late Night Snack: Elon Musk wants to replace planes with rockets, A loopy nerd’s Star Wars theory and more.

Paul breaks down the weekend’s hottest college football matchups.

In the Last Call: Michael Bennett’s police encounter footage is released, AMC shows can air curse words and more.

