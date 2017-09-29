Joseph: I Don’t Know If There’s Any Facts To Belichick Film Study Video

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It seemed like a typical New England Patriots moment.

Johnathan Joseph and Andre Hal have a conversation in the Houston Texans secondary. Josh McDaniels overhears it. McDaniels and Bill Belichick go under the hood, and come back with a brutal counter punch — a 49 yard touchdown to Chris Hogan.

Only, the way it was portrayed in a video on the Patriots official team web site wasn’t the way it happened, said Joseph on Friday.

“I read that and heard something about it,” Joseph said. “I don’t know if there’s any facts to it or if it’s correct. I think I know that one particular play they’re talking about, and we weren’t in that same particular coverage. So that’s why the two stories don’t match up together.”

Joseph said gamesmanship like that does exist in the NFL, and players and coaches have to be careful of what they say.

A 12 year veteran himself, Joseph said he tries to listen for cues about adjustments from his opponents all the time.

But in this case? Things may not be what they seem, he said.

“I was trying to think and process through my head how many times I was on that sideline and actually had a conversation about that play,” Joseph said. “The one incident that it did happen, we weren’t in the same coverage. So that’s why I looked at the reports and laughed about it.”

In what ended up being a three-point loss, the play was a big one.

The Texans had taken a 20-14 lead near the end of the first half, thanks to a Jadeveon Clowney fumble return touchdown.

Brady seemed frustrated. JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus — even Christian Covington — were bringing relentless pressure.

Deshaun Watson, making only his second NFL start, was playing well, but also facing Brady and Belichick in Foxboro.

If not for that play, who knows.

Joseph, now wrapping up his preparation for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, did credit the Patriots and their coaching staff.