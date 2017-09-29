Five Reasons The Texans Will Beat The Titans

Landry Locker of Mad Radio gives five reasons why the Houston Texans will beat the Tennessee Titans Sunday at NRG in Deshaun Watson’s first career start in the state of Texas.

Reason No. 1: Deshaun Watson

The man, the myth, the legend, Deshaun Watson. Since Bill O’Brien did what he should have done from the beginning, start Watson, the 22-year-old has made plays on the field and the rest of the team seems to gravitate to him and feed off his energy. The home crowd will be excited to see Watson make his first start in Houston against the Titans and like he has done his entire career Watson will shine when the lights are bright. The rookie quarterback is a defensive meltdown away from being 2-0 as a starter with a win over Tom Brady in Foxborough and despite the fact many media types crowned the Tennessee Titans in the off season they ain’t the Patriots and Mariota damn sure ain’t Tom Brady.

Plus, after giving his Week 1 game check to three Texans employees, who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey, karma has to be on Watson’s side.

Side note: Bill O’Brien should have to give his Week 1 game check away for starting Tom Savage instead of Watson. Moving on…

Reason No. 2: JJW And JDC

JJ Watt is going to be deranged, determined and angry after going sackless in his first three games. Watt has been a Titan killer his entire career, was embarrassed by the Jaguars Week 1 performance at NRG Stadium and you could feel his disgust at the post-game press conference. He’s also going to be looking to avenge the opportunity the defense blew last week in New England. An angry JJ is a scary JJ for Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. Jadeveon Clowney has been a monster this season, which only adds to the fear angry JJ should strike into the heart of Marcus Mariota.

Reason No. 3: Look at him, he’s old

As you get older you lose your mojo. I know he’s a legend, but Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau is 80-years-old. He has defied age, but at some point, something has got to give.

Reason 4: The Titans Vulnerable Corners

Three weeks into the season wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has battled with Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Buoye, PacMan Jones, Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore and drawn more penalties than any receiver in the NFL. Hopkins is a headache for even the best corners in the league, but the Titans are very weak and vulnerable at the cornerback position. Rookie Adoree Jackson and Logan Ryan, who New England let walk, are their main corners. Will Fuller is also returning for the Texans, which means there will be prime opportunities for Watson to make big plays down the field Sunday.

Reason 5: Mariota’s Lack Of Success In The Lone Star State

Watson will be making his first ever start in the state of Texas, but Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has had a lack of success in the state of Texas.

Mariota is 1-2 as a starter in the state with his only career win being in Mack Brown’s final game as coach of the Texas Longhorns in the 2014 Alamo Bowl against a bad team led by the nauseating QB duo of Case F’n McCoy and Tyrone F’n Swoopes.

Mariota has lost his last two starts in the Lone Star State (a loss in 2016 to the Texans at NRG and a loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the 2015 National Championship Game to Ohio State).

Stats courtesy of Landry Stats and Info.*

Score Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 17

*WARNING: Stats from Landry Stats and Info shouldn’t always be taken seriously.