The Best of The Triple Threat 09-28-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Cougars football coach Major Applewhite about their loss to Texas Tech, starting conference play this week, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Rob Pizzola from PredictionMachine.com about NFL lines and odds including Houston vs Tennessee.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about comments made by Bill O’Brien about Deshaun Watson, including teaching him how to protect himself as a runner, his role as a leader, and more.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the return of Texans receiver Will Fuller from injury and how that could change or help their offense.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss if the NFL has any elite teams this season.

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss if the Astros have any chance to catch the Indians for the best record in the AL, and what their playoff roster might look like.