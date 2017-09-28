The Best Of Mad Radio 9-28

Today on Mad Radio: Is this a must-win for the Texans, Seth gets angered. Behind enemy lines in Tennessee, Worst Take of the week, Deshaun Watson and Marcus Mariota on and off the field and more.

Landry Locker and Mike Meltser ask the question that irks Seth Payne more than no other, is this a must-win for the Texans on Sunday?

Mad Radio discusses what the return of wide receiver Will Fuller could do for the Texans offense. Plus, Landry Locker has a Worst Take nominee about naming kids.

Mike and Seth discuss the latest act of selfless kindness by Deshaun Watson and the legend of Marcus Mariota, his opponent this weekend.

Is Bill O’Brien showing his value as an offensive coordinator with the way he’s handling Deshaun Watson? Plus, Watson is already proving some of the national doubters wrong.

Mad Radio reacts to the latest dose of Jadeveon Clowney’s personality and impression of Steve Spurrier and react to the death of Hugh Heffner.

Mad Radio and Paul Gallant discuss a couple of returning players that could help the Texans offense and Paul thinks Marcus Mariota is overrated and the Titans don’t appear to trust him.

Mad Radio is joined by Paul Kuharsky for an inside look at the Tennessee Titans heading into their matchup with the Texans this week in Houston.

Astros President Reid Ryan joins Mad Radio to discuss the club’s Hurricane efforts and their chase for a World Series.

The Most Polarizing,Competitive Worst Take Of The Week Showdown Ever between Landry Locker and Mike Meltser: Landry misses Phil Simms and knows why more daughters aren’t named after their mom. Mike asks a strange question and has an interesting thought about Ryan Anderson.