O’Brien: Will Fuller Likely To Play Sunday Versus Titans.

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has yet to play a down for the Texans this season as he recovers from a broken collarbone suffered during training camp.

With collarbone injuries having a variety of recovery times, Fuller’s was believed to be 6-8 weeks which would put him on schedule to return around week four.

O’Brien was hesitant to make a guarantee on Fuller’s status at his Wednesday availability ,but after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, O’Brien let on that his speedy wideout would be a likely starter come Sunday’s home game against the Titans.

“I would see (Fuller) being ready to go on Sunday,” O’Brien said at his Thursday press conference.

The Texans didn’t put Fuller on IR after the preseason which meant a more favorable diagnosis despite requiring surgery.

Fuller has been anxious to get back on the field to work with his new quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first time.

“Just practicing hard and try to get on the same page as Deshaun just getting back in the rhythm of things in the offense and how we run things.”

