O’Brien: Watt’s Off Day At Texans Practice Just Normal Rest

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — After multiple back surgeries and a lost season, JJ Watt missing practice time for the Houston Texans is sure to pique particular interest.

But today’s day off was normal rest, head coach Bill O’Brien said.

“He’s played a lot of football,” O’Brien said. “He’ll be out there tomorrow. He’ll be ready to go.”

Watt, who missed all but three games a year ago with the injury, has seemed to regain his NFL Defensive Player of the Year form.

Though he has only six tackles, and no sacks, Watt has been consistently disruptive through the first three games of 2017.

Watt even earned the highest overall grade among edge defenders last week against the New England Patriots, per Pro Football Focus.

Heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it will be important that the Texans get the best that Watt has to offer.

Their AFC South rivals are averaging 156.3 yards per game on the ground this season, second best in the NFL, and 28.7 points per game, which ranks sixth best. They’re also 2-1 in the division, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the current leaders.