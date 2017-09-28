O’Brien: Watt’s Off Day At Texans Practice Just Normal Rest

By Matt Hammond, SportsRadio 610 By Matt Hammond

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — After multiple back surgeries and a lost season, JJ Watt missing practice time for the Houston Texans is sure to pique particular interest.

But today’s day off was normal rest, head coach Bill O’Brien said.

“He’s played a lot of football,” O’Brien said. “He’ll be out there tomorrow. He’ll be ready to go.”

Watt, who missed all but three games a year ago with the injury, has seemed to regain his NFL Defensive Player of the Year form.

Though he has only six tackles, and no sacks, Watt has been consistently disruptive through the first three games of 2017.

Watt even earned the highest overall grade among edge defenders last week against the New England Patriots, per Pro Football Focus.

Heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it will be important that the Texans get the best that Watt has to offer.

Their AFC South rivals are averaging 156.3 yards per game on the ground this season, second best in the NFL, and 28.7 points per game, which ranks sixth best. They’re also 2-1 in the division, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the current leaders.

More from Matt Hammond
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen