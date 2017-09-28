Jeff Allen Returns To Practice; Will Fuller Full Participant

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans are finally starting to get a clean bill of health with their offense. The Texans saw the practice returns of running back Alfred Blue and Will Fuller although neither played in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday the Texans saw the return of guard Jeff Allen to the practice field after missing the last two games with an injured ankle.

As for Fuller, who has been out since training camp with a collarbone injury could see his return to the field this week with a second full week of practice. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien didn’t offer much on Fuller’s progress other than, “He’s trending in the right direction.”

O’Brien did not give an update on Blue who has missed the first three games with a high ankle sprain suffered at the end of the preseason.