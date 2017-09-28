Hundreds Of Displaced Harvey Pets Still Need Forever Homes

HOUSTON (1080 KRLD) – There’s a desperate need to adopt or foster pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Dr. Michael White of the HCPH Division Director Veterinary Public Health says the shelter has cared for nearly 1,000 animals because of the hurricane.”We have about 240 animals that need to be fostered or adopted. We need help especially with the medium to large size dogs.”

White says they will waive the adoption fee for anyone who fosters a pet with the intent to adopt them.

You can find out more at countypets.com.

