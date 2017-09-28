Hopkins: I’m Not Perfect

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins looked like himself again last week against the New England Patriots, catching seven of eight targets for 76 yards.

So what changed for the Houston Texans No. 1 wide receiver?

“I’m not perfect,” Hopkins said. “If I was to go out there and say I’m going to catch every ball that came my way, I’d be lying, but it’s practice, timing, and we’re getting better. We’re improving.”

Hopkins, who became the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history this offseason, signing a five-year, $83 million contract, was uncharacteristically not-sure-handed in his first two games.

He had drops. He lost 50-50 balls.

Twitter responded with a new nickname: “Dropkins.”

All for a guy who had a 2.3 percent drop rate his first three seasons in the NFL, one of the best at his position over the span.

But Hopkins, who missed most of training camp with a thumb injury on his right hand, seems to be back on track.

Heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, it’s important that Hopkins is himself. Deshaun Watson is set to make only his third NFL start, the Texans offensive line continues to struggle and after losing the season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars, this is one of only two division home games they have left.

Hopkins said he’s up for the challenge.