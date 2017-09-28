Dynamo Manager Cabrera Goes Off On Ref After 3-3 Draw

The Houston Dynamo drew a hard fought game against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night 3-3 to get a crucial point in their hunt for the playoffs. But Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera thought that the Dynamo were not just competing against the visiting Galaxy, but referee Fotis Bazakos.

“As soon as I noticed that the referee was Fotis Bazakos, I knew. I told the players, ‘Be careful. We have a problem. We have a big problem,'” Cabrera said in his post game press conference.

There were many instances in which it seems some basic calls were called wrong by Bazakos.

“The goalkeeper goes out of the box with the ball in his hand and he said to the players that he misunderstood the call. That’s the first time in my life that I noticed that when the player made a mistake, we got punished – the other team got punished. He walked out of the box with the ball. He called that a dropped ball,” Cabrera continued to critique the work of Bazakos. “We got a PK, but number 21, and he [did not get]the yellow card. If you tell me that is not a yellow card for that foul, I haven’t played soccer in my life and I’ve been in soccer 30 years. He showed the yellow card to the goalkeeper for wasting time, and after he showed the yellow card he had to blow his whistle five times to push the goalkeeper to move on.”

The Dynamo got two goals past the 80th minute mark from Alberth Elis, one on a penalty kick Cabrera referenced, to get the 3-3 draw.

Watch All of Cabrera’s press conference below.

The Dynamo host Minnesota United FC on Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium at 7:30pm.