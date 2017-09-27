Watson: I Can Make Every Throw

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — For all the plays Deshaun Watson has made with his legs, the Houston Texans first-round rookie quarterback still has plenty of confidence in his arm.

Heading into this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Watson said he feels good about his ability to make big throws.

“I’m just a confident person,” Watson said. “Regardless of what other people say, at this level, and with this game, you have to be confident, if you don’t have confidence in yourself, you’ll get exposed, or you won’t be able to play to your potential.”

Watson, who went No. 12 overall in the draft, went 22 of 33 for 301 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to the New England Patriots, as the offense posted the second highest point total of the Bill O’Brien era against Bill Belichick in Foxboro.

Both Watson’s touchdown passes — one to wide receiver Bruce Ellington down the seam, to split double coverage — seemed to put to bed concerns about Watson’s arm talent coming out of college.

Among them:

Many raised eyebrows at his throwing velocity at the NFL Scouting Combine. Others questioned his ability to fit the ball into tight windows. Others still took issue with his decision-making, and seeming lapses in reading defenses and recognizing coverage.

Even in the NFL, Watson’s arm has had plenty of doubters.

Cian Fahey of Pre Snap Reads was especially critical of Watson’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Evan Silva of Rotoworld tweeted during the preseason that Watson “didn’t have an NFL arm,” but deleted it last week.

Watson said he’s not concerned about all the noise.