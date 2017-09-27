VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Donates 1st Game Check To Texans Employees

By Alex Del Barrio
Filed Under: Deshaun Watson, Harvey, houston, Texans

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is making an impact on the football field after being named the Houston starter in just his second week of his NFL career.

Watson had his best game so far amassing 301 yards through the air and two touchdown passies in Houston’s close defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Watson after receiving his first NFL game check, approximately $27,353 and elected to donate it to three cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who lost everything due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans released video of Watson’s gift Wednesday afternoon on their Twitter account which you can watch below.

Watson and the Texans host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

