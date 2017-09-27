VIDEO: Deshaun Watson Donates 1st Game Check To Texans Employees

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is making an impact on the football field after being named the Houston starter in just his second week of his NFL career.

Watson had his best game so far amassing 301 yards through the air and two touchdown passies in Houston’s close defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Watson after receiving his first NFL game check, approximately $27,353 and elected to donate it to three cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium who lost everything due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans released video of Watson’s gift Wednesday afternoon on their Twitter account which you can watch below.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Watson and the Texans host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio